Family, friends remembering Galen Young after car crashes into house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends across the Mid-South are remembering Galen Young, a high school and professional basketball standout who was killed when a car crashed into a home in southwest Memphis.

Memphis police say a car crashed into a home on Horn Lake Road early Saturday morning, striking and killing the 45-year-old Young, who was inside. Everyone said they are still trying to process the entire situation.

“It doesn’t look real when you go to the scene and look at it and think how could someone cross from this side of the street all the way over and get up into someone’s home. But it happened. It happened that way,” said former Lane College Head Basketball Coach Bryant Basemore, who was a close friend of Young.

Basemore says Young leaves behind two twin boys.

Family and friends say the home Young was killed in was his mother’s.

“That’s what she woke up to. Her home being broke into by a vehicle,” Basemore said.

Basemore says he’s known Young since the late ’90s during their professional basketball days. Young started his sports career here in Memphis playing at Hillcrest High School.

In college, Young eventually played for the Charlotte 49ers. There he helped the team win 43 games while capturing the 1999 Conference USA Tournament title and reaching the 1998 Conference USA Tournament Championship game, according to a press release.

The release goes on the say Young was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1999 NBA Draft.

However, he decided to take his passion for the sport across the world playing professionally in multiple countries.

“He was a leader. He really, really wore his job on his sleeve. He took it personally, almost a perfectionist,” Basemore said

Basemore says he reconnected with Young years later – introducing him to coaching. Young worked alongside Basemore as the Assistant Basketball coach at Lane College for five years.

“I watched those guys gravitate towards him. You know how you got a new coach coming in and they took to him like he had been there from day one,” said Basemore.

Lane College Director of Athletics Derrick Burroughs said in a statement released on social media:

“Galen was a valued member of our athletic department over the past five seasons. “His steady and committed support of our student-athletes and staff impacted many people in so many positive ways.”

“He loved the game so much. Respected the game more so than a lot of players that I know today. He really, really took pride in his work,” said Basemore.

Basemore said Young’s work will continue through everyone who knew him.

At last check with Memphis Police, no arrests have been made. However, investigators are looking at whether charges will be filed.

Young’s family released a statement:

The family of Galen Young ask that everyone continue to pray for us as we grieve the tragic loss of Galen. He is survived by twin sons Grayson and Ellis Young, his mother Gladys Young, father Leslie Young Jr.,sister Tammy Young & brother Elliott Young.