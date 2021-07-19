Fallen tree takes down utility lines in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weekend rain left the ground unstable bringing a massive tree and some nearby utility lines down in South Memphis.

The incident happened near Farrington and Hollowell.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson said the tree was split in half during storms that packed quite a punch during the overnight hours. The tree landed on some utility lines, but it does not appear to be power lines as nearby homes still had their lights on around 6 a.m. Monday.

The tree also blocked the roadway forcing early morning commuters to find another route.

Reflective barricades have been placed in the area to block the road.

