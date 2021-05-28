Fallen MPD officer Scotty Triplett laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

The officer was killed when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle last Saturday while he was on duty. Funeral services for Triplett took place Friday morning at Hope Church on Walnut Grove in Cordova.

The 47-year-old was laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery with full honors. The family decided to live stream the funeral services for those who could not be there as well as the public.

“We are here today to remember the life of Officer Scotty Triplett, as he was affectionally known, the life he lived on earth, and we’re here to rejoice the life he lives in eternity,” said Rev. Rufus D. Smith, Senior Pastor of Hope Church.

The veteran officer was remembered by Interim Police Director James Ryall as being much more than just a police officer.

“There’s the personal side of the gentleness of what we do and the way we love our families and keep them moving. Family, you had a great man and a great leader around you, and I’m so grateful,” Ryall said.

Triplett was eulogized as a hero in the community and one who inspired others.

“He’s not a hero because of the sacrifice God made, but who you see when you close your eyes and say his name. How it feels your heart and how you want to make him proud,” said Officer Sloan Liddell with the Memphis Police Department. “I miss my friend, and I hurt for his family, and I cry, and I smile back, and he smiles back at me and gives me a thumbs up and hollers two words: Motor Up!”