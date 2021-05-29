Officials identify occupants of plane that crashed into Percy Priest Lake, all presumed dead

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plane carrying seven people crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna Saturday morning, and all on board have been identified and are presumed dead.

FAA officials said a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed there around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that a small airplane was allegedly seen going into the water near the boat ramp.

Family members of those believed to be on the flight have been notified, and with their permission officials have released the names:

William J. Lara

Gwen S. Lara

Jennifer J. Martin

David L. Martin

Jessica Walters

Jonathan Walters

Brandon Hannah

All people on board are of Brentwood and all are presumed deceased.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue said the search has transitioned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort and operations will continue through the night. The NTSB will be the lead investigating agency, officials say.

The manager of the Fate Sanders Marina told News 2 it happened between the Lamar Hill Boat Ramp and the Fate Sanders Recreation Center. This is on the opposite side of Weakley Lane and the Percy Priest Bridge.

The marina was blocked off but is now back open. OEM divers on the scene told News 2 it was a private plane that crashed. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

The PIO of Rutherford County released a statement saying Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Smyrna Airport Authority Public Safety are all on the scene.

Currently, Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams are on the scene and trying to determine the extent of the crash site, examining debris and conducting search/rescue operations.

Rutherford County officials remind anyone on the lake to stay out of areas marked with public safety boats.

Boat crash in Rutherford County, WKRN photo

Boat crash in Rutherford County, WKRN photo

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

