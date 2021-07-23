Extreme Weather from West to East

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Memphis metro has received almost two inches of rain above normal in July, quite the opposite is occurring in the western US.

Historic drought is the fuel for epic wildfires in the west. Vortex centers of smoke from the heat of the fires have been powerful enough to spawn their own weather systems.

Firefighters attribute the unseasonable heat combined with strong winds have created a formula for disaster. The intensity and duration of the fire spread has been too difficult track, which is devastating news for California residents. Over 94% of the west is in drought with nearly 64% in extreme drought.

Local effects of the fires can be seen here in the form of hazy skies and vibrant sunsets, yet we will not have to be concerned with drought conditions in our foreseeable future.

Weekend temperatures will begin to warm back into seasonal 90 degree afternoon temperatures with slight rain chances remaining in the forecast.

Wendy Nations will be here throughout the weekend tracking our rising temperatures and humidity levels.