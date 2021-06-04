One teen found, another still missing as TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing teen from Tipton Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday afternoon one of the teens was found safely, but the Endangered Child Alert remains for one of the missing teens from Tipton County.

TBI said Lainey Anderson, 16, was found safely, but they are still looking for Carter Mitchell Neal, 13, who may be with their mother Hailey Whitehorn in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade with TN tag 6N6ZU7.

UPDATE: Lainey Anderson has been located safely.



The 🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT🚨 remains active for Carter Mitchell Neal. He may be w/his non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn in a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade or a cream Chevrolet Lumina with TN 6N6 2J7.



They said Whitehorn does not have custody of the children. She is wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and neglect.

Carter Mitchell Neal is 4’10” and 110 lbs. He has blue hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black & red sandals.

Hailey Whitehorn is 39-years-old. She is 4’11”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.