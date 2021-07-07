Endangered Child Alert issued for missing East Tennessee baby

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday morning for a one-year-old baby reported missing from Jefferson County, Tennessee.

Agents said Atreyu Jack Wilson was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.

Atreyu is 2 feet 1 inch tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Wilson, 32, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The TBI said the two may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee tag 6N6 2J7 and could be traveling to the Traverse City, Michigan or Fort Myers, Florida.

Wilson is wanted on a kidnapping charge, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

