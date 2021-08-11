Employees at Tennessee Tyson Foods plant fight vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Tyson Foods employees in West Tennessee who are not happy about the company’s new vaccine mandate took to the streets of Newbern on Wednesday.

Employees stood across the street from the Newbern plant with signs that said, among other things, “No Mandate.”

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods released a memo to employees across the country saying all team members would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

The company said exceptions would to the vaccine mandate would involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodation.

Tristin Garland snapped a picture of the protesting workers and posted it to her Facebook page. Garland says she has two family members who work at two different Tyson locations who are at risk of losing their jobs over the vaccine.

“It’s been very stressful for all of us,” said Garland. “I am a nurse and have seen the good and bad due to this vaccine. And trying to decide between your beliefs, when you are so unsure, or keeping your job of 25 years has just been miserable for us.”

Lee Doughten, who is a maintenance worker at the Tyson Plant in Union City, said he’s heard similar protests, and walkouts are being planned there. Doughten said he doesn’t want to get the vaccine and will likely lose his job in November.

“I wish the governor could stop it,” said Doughten. “We were once essential workers, and now we are expendable.”

Tyson Foods said it took the action to protect employers, their families, and their communities. The company had this to say about the protest:

“The views of our team members matter to us. The head of our COVID response team as well as HR are currently on the ground, listening to concerns and answering any questions team members may have regarding available vaccines.” Tyson Foods

But Newbern State Representative Rusty Grills, who was asked to attend the demonstration, said it’s all about personal freedoms and constitutional rights.

“I am 100% for vaccines for the health of the community, but I don’t think anyone should be forced to take something in their body against their will,” said Rep Grills (R-Newbern).

Grills said in the last legislative session he carried a bill that said an employer could not make conditions of employment based on the COVID-19 vaccine. He said the bill is getting a lot more attention now.

Tyson Foods said 56,000 U.S. employees, representing less than half of its domestic workforce, have been vaccinated so far.