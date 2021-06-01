‘Elvis’ has left the sign as vandals hit singer’s birthplace

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Mississippi is offering a $1,000 reward to figure out who took the word “Elvis” off the landmark’s sign.

The museum says it discovered the first name taken from the “Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel” sign over the weekend. The word “Elvis” had been written as the rock ’n’ roll pioneer’s signature.

The museum in Tupelo isn’t sure exactly when the brick sign was damaged. The entire sign was stolen three months ago and had just recently been replaced.

The birthplace site includes the restored two-room house built by Presley’s family for $180.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News