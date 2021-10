MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Patrick McDermott of Bon Lin Middle School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Patrick inspires a passion for music in his students, helping them create goals and getting them excited about learning their instruments. His patience and talent as a musician and instructor show. Congratulations, Patrick!

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.