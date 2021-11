MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Melissa Richarde of Lakeland Preparatory Middle School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Melissa is always there to help her students, no matter how busy she is. She loves watching her students’ interest spark as a plot is revealed. Congratulations, Melissa!

