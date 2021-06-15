Edelbrock to locate headquarters in Olive Branch, create 200 jobs

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The Mississippi Development Authority announced a manufacturing company will soon be locating its headquarters in Olive Branch, creating 200 new jobs in the process.

According to officials, Edelbrock, LLC, a subsidiary of Edelbrock Holdings, Inc., recently merged with COMP Performance Group, which had facilities in the Memphis metro area. The headquarters for the newly formed entity called Edelbrock Group has selected Olive Branch for its headquarters.

The company plans to create 200 new jobs in the next three years and retain 90. The vast majority of those positions will be in manufacturing and support areas.

The company will also have warehouse and distribution operations in Olive Branch.

In all, state officials said the project represents a $14.4 million corporate investment.