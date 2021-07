MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in East Memphis on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene near the intersection of Robinhood and Rhodes and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ofcrs are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Robinhood & Rhodes. One male was located w/ multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. Anyone w/ info should call Crime Stoppers, 528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2021

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available at this point.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers, 901-528-CASH.