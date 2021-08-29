East Memphis shooting leaves one critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an early morning shooting in East Memphis has left one person critically injured.

The shooting happened on Getwell Road near Kimball Avenue at around 2:31 a.m. Detectives spent nearly eight hours trying to piece together what happened.

Police say one man went to the hospital in critical condition. According to investigators, the injured man was conscious and talking as he was being rushed to the hospital.

Detectives say a woman was sitting inside of a car that was hit by a barrage of bullets. She was uninjured. But neighbors are still concerned more gun violence will lead to more devastation.

“Some people think they are tougher than what they are, because they have a gun on their hip,” one man said.

This is an area police are familiar with. A few months ago, detectives were called to the same area following a triple shooting. When it comes to this latest attack, neighbors say they’re still shocked their community is yet again at the center of a violent investigation.

“I might have heard some gunshots, but it’s never gone down like this,” a resident said.

According to police, two people are possibly responsible for this shooting. One suspect is said to have fled the scene in a black sedan, while the other got away in a gray sedan.

At this time, there is no word on a motive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.