East Memphis community outraged by recent violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis community says it’s fed up with violence after yet another shooting plagues the area.

Overnight a man was shot on Sharpe Avenue. The second shooting on that street this week. Now people in the community say they are upset and outraged by the uptick in violence. Less than a week ago, a child was struck by gunfire on Sharpe Avenue.

So understandably residents are very frustrated to see both of these incidents happen in such a short timeframe.

“I hope they catch your [expletive]. Simple as that. If not, don’t bring that [expletive] back around here,” said an unidentified resident.

This man who lives on Sharpe Avenue in East Memphis has very strong words for the person responsible for shooting another man Friday night.

Memphis Police were called to a home where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the suspect ran away wearing a white and green shirt. Little information has been released about what led to the shooting but police say the suspect is known.

“I heard somebody got shot in the chest and somebody got shot in the leg, and I heard about who did it. So, turn your [expletive] in, but don’t bring that [expletive] back around here,” said an area resident.

This man didn’t want to go into too much detail but says there have been issues on the block before, and he’s tired of it.

“Whatever you do is your business, but you do that around here, then I got an issue with it,” said an area resident.

Just three days ago, a little girl was shot only a few blocks away.

“Yea, I can’t believe that happened in broad daylight. I mean it’s bad enough you’re shooting but to aim at a child, to shoot into a car, that’s unacceptable. That’s unheard of,” said Telisha Felix, who’s a relative of child shot.

People we spoke to living here say they would like to see more done to crack down on crime in the community.

Until then, they say they’re going to do what they have to do to remain safe.

“Just pray for them,” said one area resident.

If you have any information about either incident, you are encouraged to contact crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.