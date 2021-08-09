E. coli outbreak reported at Mississippi camp resort

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) leaders announces they have identified several cases of E. coli 0157 infection associated with use of the swimming pool and/or splashpad at the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

According to MSDH, the cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30 through August 1, but additional exposures may have occurred through August 9. The pool and splashpad were closed on August 9.

Health officials are working to identify any additional cases. They said the management of the Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on the Lake are cooperating with the investigation.

E. coli 0157 infection can cause:

severe stomach cramps

diarrhea (sometimes bloody)

vomiting

fever

Some individuals develop a severe and potentially life-threatening condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS occurs about a week after symptoms first appear, as they are improving. It can lead to kidney failure in some cases. Early symptoms of HUS can be associated with decreased urination and fatigue.

Symptoms usually develop three to four days after exposure, with a range between one and 10 days.

According to MSDH, outbreaks with recreational waters such as pools and splashpads can occur when waters become contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination.

Individuals who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.