Dyersburg State Community College reinstates mask requirements

Tennessee Flag. Coronavirus Covid 19 in U.S. State. Medical mask isolate on a black background. Face and mouth masks for protection against airborne infections in USA, America

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dyersburg State Community College has announced it will reinstate its mask requirements due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The college says the decision was made after learning about the strain the surge in coronavirus cases has put on the local hospitals and healthcare systems.

The college says it will also require daily health screenings before entering buildings, temperature checks and limited entrances and exits to reduce transmission and exposure.

Students, faculty and staff are also required to fill out and submit a daily COVID-19 health screening questionnaire.

“DSCC’s top priority is keeping our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said DSCC president Dr. Karen Bowyer in a statement released Saturday. “Information from our local health and government agencies regarding a sudden increase in COVID cases in our area has led to the decision to require face masks to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

You can click here to learn more.