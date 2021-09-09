Dyersburg man wanted for attempted rape, exposing himself to child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dyersburg Police are warning the public about a man accused of trying to rape a woman and exposing himself to a child.

Police say the suspect tried to rape a woman August 15 on College Street. The suspect was reportedly naked at the time of the attack.

Dyersburg Police say the second incident happened September 7 on Lewis Avenue. Police say the suspect was masturbating as he approached a child who was waiting on a school bus. The suspect reportedly tried to get the child to come over to him.

Dyersburg Police say both incidents were captured on surveillance video. Police describe the suspect as between 5-feet-8-inches tall and 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288 – 7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285 – TIPS.

