Dyersburg man in custody after stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police responded to a stabbing just after midnight Monday and found a 61-year-old man with a metal object protruding from his back.

The victim told police that Tony Adams of Dyersburg knocked on his door and asked to speak with him. Once inside the home, Adams allegedly began assaulting the man, stabbing the man in the back before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare where his status is unknown.

Officers were already familiar with Adams after a previous incident on July 25. Police responded after he made threats to kill three people by stabbing while being treated at a local Dyersburg hospital.

Dyersburg police tracked Adams to Covington, Tennessee where he was arrested at the Covington hospital. Adams is currently in police custody, charged with aggravated assault.