Dyer County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers using names of real deputies to get your money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says criminals are using the names of actual deputies to scam people out of their money over the phone.

The sheriff’s department said the callers pretend to be law enforcement officers and tell the person on the other end they have missed a court or jury date and must pay a fine.

The scammers then direct them to purchase a Green Dot prepaid or similar prepaid credit card to avoid being arrested and arrange a meeting place for payment.

The Dyer Counter Sheriff’s Office said in some cases the scammers have used the names of some of their officers.

They posted this message on Facebook: “We will in no case ask that a citizen pay any fine by credit card, PayPal, CashApp, etc. The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct this type of business over the telephone, and citizens should be very cautious not to provide any personal or financial details over the telephone.”

Law enforcement officers say one of the numbers the reported scammers have called from is (731) 214-3437, using the fictitious name Lt. Mark Allen.

The sheriff’s office said if you think you owe a fine or have an inquiry about a warrant or arrest, you should contact their office in person at 401 East Cedar Street in Dyersburg.

To report fraud calls of this type, contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Dyer County Sheriffs Office at (731)285-2802, press option 1 for Dispatch.