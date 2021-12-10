MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted Friday in an accident that led to an officer’s death, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Robert Earl Jackson, 54, was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and drunken driving. On the night of the accident, Jackson’s blood alcohol content level was .201, which is almost three times the legal limit in Tennessee. He also has a prior DUI conviction from Mississippi.

According to Weirich, Officer Nicholas Blow, 31, was leaving work on March 8 at the Raines Station Precinct in Whitehaven when his car was struck around 10 p.m. by Jackson, who was driving east on Raines Road in a pickup truck.

Blow, who was also an army veteran, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Jackson is being held on a $100,000 bond.