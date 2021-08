MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released new information after a woman was hit and killed along Shelby Drive.

Authorities said Shanequa Williams, 34, was crossing the street near Distriplex Drive West Wednesday evening when she was hit by an unknown vehicle heading west.

MPD: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orange Mound

The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.