MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

According to police, a black Dodge Charger struck another vehicle at I-40 and Whitten around 2 a.m. Monday, sending the victim off the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene as the other driver died.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.