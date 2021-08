MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after his car struck a pole in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are on the scene of a one car crash at Scottsdale and Hickory Hill. The driver of the car was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a pole. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 10, 2021

MPD said the crash happened Tuesday in the early evening hours near the intersection of Scottsdale and Hickory Hill.

The driver of the car was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a pole.

Memphis Police said the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.