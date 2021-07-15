Driver injured after shootout on North Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An innocent driver was struck by gunfire when several people got into a shootout on a North Memphis road.

Memphis Police say the bullets started flying around 2 a.m. when several people in two cars started shooting at each other as they were headed down Hubbard toward north Hollywood.

The driver was hit on his left side. Worried the gunmen were shooting at him, he kept driving and finally stopped on Meagher street when he determined he wasn’t being followed.

At that point, he called 911 and was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

He’s not the only innocent bystander who got caught up in this shooting. A woman told police two of her cars were hit by gunfire while parked outside her home on Hubbard avenue.

Memphis Police are still looking for the shooters, and it’s unclear if investigators know why they opened fire on each other.

