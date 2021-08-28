Driver dies after downtown crash; Memphis Police say death is unrelated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a person died after a downtown crash, but the crash may not have been the cause of death.

Police say the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Rufus Thomas and Peabody Place. Police responded to the scene at a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, one of the drivers became unresponsive on the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis Police say preliminary information suggests that the driver’s death was “not related to the crash.” At this time, police have not released the cause of death.