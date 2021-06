MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver crashed their car into a pole after being shot early Saturday morning according to Memphis Police.

MPD said around 5:40am, officers were called to the scene of a one-car crash where a black Nissan Sentra had struck a pole at Perkins and Showcase.

When officers arrived, they found that the driver had been shot, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time and to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with any tips.