Dr. Michelle Taylor nominated to lead Shelby County Health Department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has nominated Dr. Michelle Taylor to be the next director of the Shelby County Health Department.

A graduate of White Station High School in Memphis, Taylor has an extensive educational background having studied at Howard University, the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, John Hopkins University and Harvard University.

She has also previously worked with the Shelby County Health Department as the associate medical director and deputy administrator for the Maternal and Child Health Public Health Emergency Preparedness

Program.

She’s also a member of the Air National Guard, has a background as a teacher in Memphis and a doctor practicing pediatric medicine in Memphis.

“I believe Dr. Taylor is the right person to lead our Health Department and pull us all toward shared responsibility. She will bring to the job a wealth of knowledge and, as important, compassion and commitment to community,” said Harris. “Dr. Taylor has spent the last 20 years in service, as a pediatrician, military veteran, and advocate of public health and access to healthcare. She is from a military family, a family tradition that she has continued as member of the Air National Guard. Additionally, as a White Station High graduate, she has deep roots here and already knows what makes this community so special.”

Harris’ nomination will be presented to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in committee on July 21 and the full commission will vote on her appointment on July 26. If approved she will start on August 2.