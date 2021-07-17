Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Spring, Texas (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park. In the meantime, the county has ordered the park to be closed.

“Grateful for the swift action from first responders today at Splashtown,” Houston’s chief elected official, Lina Hidalgo, tweeted. “We’ve issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”