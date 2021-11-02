MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who lives downtown is sharing shocking video of what she witnessed outside her window this weekend.

The video shows an out-of-control driver repeatedly ramming into cars on front street. The woman behind the wheel hits cars on one side of the street, then backs up and hits cars on the other side of the street. At one point, a male passenger jumps out of the car. Witnesses say this went on for two or three minutes.



According to a report, yet unconfirmed by news channel 3, police gave the woman a field sobriety test and she passed.

She reportedly refused a breathalyzer and was given a ticket for failing to maintain control of her vehicle.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.