Double stabbing in Southaven leaves one dead, one critical

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday morning in Southaven.

Police were called around 7:45 a.m. to the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive, where they found two stabbing victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A person on the scene was taken into custody, police said. Charges were not released.

Southaven Police said names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Why the sky will be getting a richer shade of blue

Frayser shooting death

Shooting on Shelby Drive

Performance Distributors

Brian Caruth/Victim

Vigil held for Marine killed in Afghanistan bombing

More News