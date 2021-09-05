Double stabbing in Southaven leaves one dead, one critical

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday morning in Southaven.

Police were called around 7:45 a.m. to the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive, where they found two stabbing victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A person on the scene was taken into custody, police said. Charges were not released.

Southaven Police said names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.