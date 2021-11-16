SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Door Dash driver in middle Tennessee is in a lot of trouble after she led police on a 40-mile chase while on the job.

Police said it started at a Taco Bell in Spring Hill, Tennessee, a city outside of Nashville.

The following was reported from WKRN’s Andy Cordan:

Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant on a welfare check and ended up 40 miles away near the Alabama state line.

Bodycam video shows officers arriving and interacting with 62-year-old Susan Benson, who workers say was asleep in her car for about an hour in the parking lot.

Things quickly escalated as the officers attempted to get Benson to step out of her car, and the 62-year-old Nashville woman began backing up, attempting to move out of the parking lot as another squad car attempted to block her in

At this point, officers went to her driver’s door and attempted to pull her out, but the driver accelerated and escaped out of the parking lot.

Dashcam video showed Benson driving through Spring Hill neighborhoods, running stop signs and driving on both sides of the highway.

The chase ended up on I-65 south, where officers say speeds went from 80 mph to 12 mph.

“It’s not normal driving behavior,” said Lt. Mike Foster. “It’s a pretty good indicator that she is under the influence of something.”

After an hour and close to 40 miles away — about 13 miles from the Alabama border — the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Maury County joined in on the chase. On dashcam video, a trucker can be seen attempting to help stop Benson as THP cruisers closed in.

With Benson stopped, officers then made a felony takedown.

While one officer tried to break out a window, other officers made it to the driver’s side and pulled the woman onto the interstate.

Music inside Benson’s car was blaring as she could be heard hollering, “Jesus, help me.”

After some tense moments, Benson was cuffed but still seemed confused.

Later in the stop, Benson was still concerned about her car and the order, telling officers she could drive the car to a rest stop and park there.

No officers suffered any injuries in the chase.

Benson is now in the Williamson County jail.

She was charged with DUI, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment.