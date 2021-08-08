Donelson Elementary delays opening due to COVID-19 cases

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Donelson Elementary School in east suburban Arlington will delay its opening date for one week due to “significant” amount of COVID cases among its staff, school officials announced.

In a letter, school officials said due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases among their staff, they must delay the start of school for Donelson Elementary by one week.

School officials said they explored all options to prevent this delay, but late Sunday afternoon, they received several more confirmations of COVID-19 among their teaching staff that have stifled their ability to open school.

Additionally the letter said the school was at a point where opening Monday would risk further exposure to students and staff. School officials said they must take this proactive step to protect their employees and children and prevent a more widespread outbreak.

The district will use five stockpile days to delay the opening of Donelson Elementary until Monday, August 16th. During this time, the campus will be closed to all events, including before and after school Y-Care, so our custodial crews can perform a deep clean of the building.

This closure does not affect any other school in ACS.

The school is set to open on Monday, August 16th.