Donate Today: Officials sound alarm as blood supplies reach critical levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials are sounding a call to action as they are seeing an emergency shortage of blood.
The American Red Cross said there is less than half a day’s supply of type O blood, and a critical need for other blood products, especially platelets.
Doctors said with restriction easing, postponed elective surgeries, everyday traumas like car crashes, and organ transplants are depleting the nation’s blood supply.
You can donate blood at several places around the Mid-South, like at Lifeline, Red Cross and Vitalant.