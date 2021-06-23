Donate Today: Officials sound alarm as blood supplies reach critical levels

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 02: United Blood Services phlebotomist Sha-Na Hill (L) takes blood from Richard Williams of Nevada at a special United Blood Services drive at a University Medical Center facility to help victims of a mass shooting on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 1 leaving more than 50 dead and hundreds wounded. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials are sounding a call to action as they are seeing an emergency shortage of blood.

The American Red Cross said there is less than half a day’s supply of type O blood, and a critical need for other blood products, especially platelets.

Doctors said with restriction easing, postponed elective surgeries, everyday traumas like car crashes, and organ transplants are depleting the nation’s blood supply.

You can donate blood at several places around the Mid-South, like at Lifeline, Red Cross and Vitalant.