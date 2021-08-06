Doctor: Delta variant spread ‘like a tsunami’ in Mississippi

Syringes loaded with Pfizer vaccine are ready to be used at an open COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday, new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official said the delta coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases of the highly transmittable virus in a single day.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 90% of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi are now the delta variant.

The state’s hospitals are overwhelmed with almost no ICU beds available for patients.

The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi have announced that they will require students and staff to wear masks indoors, citing the surge in delta variant cases.