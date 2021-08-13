Doctor accused of whipping patients has license suspended after violating probation orders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Germantown psychiatrist who was accused of whipping patients has had her license suspended after violating the orders of her probationary period.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners found Dr. Valerie Augustus guilty of violating the Tennessee Medical Practice Act in May 2018 after she was accused of hitting multiple patients with a whip and riding crop and comparing them to mules. Augustus reportedly kept the whip and riding crop on display in her office.

Her license was suspended for 30 to 60 days, and she was ordered to attend monthly psychotherapy supervision with a therapist. Augustus was also ordered to pay $50,000 in prosecuting costs.

In November 2018, the board reportedly lifted the suspension on her license and put it on probation for three years.

The State of Tennessee Department Health has now issued an order stating Augustus failed to pay the $50,000. The order also states Augustus failed to engage in the monthly supervision with a therapist.

As a result of these violations, Augustus license was suspended effective August 9.

The order states Augustus’s license will remain suspended until she enters an at least three-year-long monitoring contract with the Tennessee Medical Foundation to monitor her monthly psychotherapy supervision progress.

She must also pay $10,000 of the $50,000 cost assessment owed and enter a payment plan to pay the remaining $40,000, along with additional costs and civil penalties.