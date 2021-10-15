At Dobbs Truck Group, a part of their mission is to create relationships and a healthy work environment for employees. They are always looking for qualified, customer-oriented individuals at Dobbs Truck Group. They are now hiring for the following positions:

Diesel technicians

Are you ready to join a premier commercial truck dealer group? They are looking for full-time diesel technicians to help support the dealerships at the Memphis & West Memphis locations. They have a hiring bonus, competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and promotion opportunities. Click here to apply today.

General Positions

They are hiring full time service, parts, and sales employees to help support the dealerships at the Memphis and West Memphis locations. They are looking for dedicated workers who are ready for a competitive pay and benefits like Medical, Dental, 401K, paid time off, and even a sign on bonus! They often promote from within the company. This could be the opportunity you have been looking for. Don’t wait. Click here to apply today.

DOBBS PETERBILT BENEFITS

Quality benefits are important when you are committed to attracting and retaining quality people. The benefits package includes:

Competitive Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance

Short Term Disability Insurance

Company Paid Long Term Disability Insurance

Accident and Critical Illness Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance and Supplemental Life Insurance

Health Savings Account (HSA) matching contribution

401(k) Retirement Plan with a company match to prepare you for your future

Paid Time Off after 90 Days

Holiday Pay and Annual Floating Holiday

Company sponsored Wellness Program to foster a work life balance

