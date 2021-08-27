Dispatch positions eliminated from Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county mayor’s office has eliminated dispatch positions.

“We appreciate the dispatchers’ sacrifice, professionalism, and dedication to this county over the years,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

At this time, there’s no word on why the positions have been eliminated.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who has a non-emergency complaint and needs a deputy should call (731) 658-1902. Anyone who needs to contact the jail is asked to call (731) 228-3016.