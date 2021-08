MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School officials in DeSoto County, Mississippi report that 406 students and 70 staff members in the district had a positive COVID test between Aug. 16 and 20.

That’s more than 1% of the county’s student body across almost 40 schools. Another 1,249, or 3.6%, are quarantined.

The individual schools with the highest number of confirmed students cases were Hernando High School (33 reported cases), Lewisburg Middle School (31) and Oak Grove Central Elementary (30).