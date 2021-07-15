DeSoto County deputy injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say a DeSoto County deputy was injured in a crash earlier this month.

DeSoto County officials say Deputy Caelan Coyle was involved in a crash July 6 at just before 11:30 p.m. The crash reportedly happened near the intersection of Pleasant Hill & Church Road.

Officials say Coyle suffered “serious” injuries and is currently being treated at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

At this time, there is no word on what led to the crash or if any charges will be filed. Officials say this is an open investigation.

A GoFundMe has been created for Coyle and his family.

