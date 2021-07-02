Deputy who shot Arkansas teen fired for leaving body cam off

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a teenager during a traffic stop has been fired after the sheriff said he did not activate his body camera until after the shooting took place.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley on Thursday said Sgt. Michael Davis was fired after it was discovered he didn’t follow the agency’s body camera policy in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain on June 23.

The shooting is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

Staley said there’s only footage of the aftermath of Brittain’s shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Biden on June jobs report

New consequences for BUI

Heat wave-related deaths in Oregon, Multnomah County continue to rise

Farm worker dies from heat wave in Oregon

New permitless carry law

More News