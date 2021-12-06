MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a multiple vehicle crash at Stratford Road and McCrory Avenue in Berclair around midnight on Monday.

Police said the crash included a stolen Ford Mustang that was believed to be involved in a carjacking at Whitten and Reese Road.

Prior to the crash, deputies were assisting Memphis Police in locating the suspect.

The deputy was transported to Baptist East by Memphis Fire Department in non-critical condition.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is still at large.