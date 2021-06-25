Deputy Director David Sweat makes final public appearance before departure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department now has two big holes to fill as Deputy Director David Sweat steps down from the role.

Sweat made his final public appearance as a member of the Memphis/ Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force on Thursday. He’s stepping down to take a job in his home state of North Carolina.

Sweat has been with the health department for eight-and-a-half years and has shared his wealth of knowledge with everyone during the pandemic.

Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen sent him off with a heartfelt thank you on Thursday.

“On behalf of the 650,000 Memphians, the 937,166 people who call Shelby County home, and the 1.4 million people that live in this region, we are in a much better place because of having David Sweat on our team and helping to guide us from an epidemiological standpoint,” he said giving Sweat a handshake . “So, David, thank you so much for your stalwart support and we wish you – collectively – the best of luck in your endeavors.”

This is yet another role local government will have to fill. It’s now been 107 days since Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris named Doctor La Sonya Harris Hall as the county’s interim health director. When she was hired, she was only expected to serve in the temporary role for about 90-days.

Just weeks ago, Harris told Shelby County Commissioners that he hoped to name a permanent health director by the end of the month.