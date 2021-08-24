Deputies: Thieves stealing checks from mailboxes in North Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Deputies in Marshall County, Mississippi say thieves are rummaging through mailboxes, stealing checks intended to pay bills. Authorities say the thieves then alter the checks and cash them at various banks.

“If it was $200 they’re making it $2,000 and issuing their name to it,” Maj. Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said. “It’s making it hard on a lot of people.”

People who are receiving late notices for bills they thought they paid.

“A lot of people still use their mailbox to send their postmarked envelopes to pay their bills and now you got this going on,” McMillen said.

Deputies say there have been more than 10 incidents in just the last few weeks reported by residents who discovered fraudulent activity in their accounts. Investigators say the thieves are riding through neighborhoods looking for mailboxes with flags that are up indicating that there’s mail inside waiting to be sent.

“So, I’ll kind of be on the lookout and I’ll spread the word to my neighbors,” Marshall County resident Cleveland Clark said.

So far, deputies say they’ve identified one suspect, Sir Dexter Gillard. They say he was arrested for the same thing earlier this year and released on bond.

“That individual has gone into the bank. We’ve received photographs, identification,” McMillen said. “That’s why we’re going live with it now to get the public’s help in getting this guy off the street.”

Investigators believe other suspects are involved.

They say they’ve gotten a few reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in other parts of North Mississippi including Southaven.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 662-252-1311.