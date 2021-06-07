Deputies: Covington man shot multiple times over social media post

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Covington that appears to be the result of a social medial feud.

According to investigators, Montevis “Snoopy” Johnson was accused of shooting a man several times.

Johnson said in the affidavit, “I shot him in the leg two, three times. I shot him first time, and he was still charging at me, so I shot him two more times.”

Johnson also said he just really “wanted to scare him,” and he was arrested without incident at an apartment in Covington.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Deputies said the shooting looked like the result of an argument over a social media post between Johnson and a woman. Johnson took off before deputies showed up, but was found later at an apartment complex.

“The suspect left one location, while they were arguing over social media. He left one location and came to the residence on Grant Lane, and the argument ensured again in person, at that point,” said Shannon Beasley, the Deputy Chief of the Tipton County Sheriff’s office.

Johnson was charged with attempted murder.

“It is a sad day in our society when a disagreement over social media leads to someone being shot,” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley. “An alleged argument that ensued over social media has now led to a man fighting for his life.”