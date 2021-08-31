Delta Fair organizers confident COVID protocols will keep crowds safe this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are just days away from the start of the Delta Fair, when thousands of people in the Mid-South are expected to gather at the Agricenter for food, fun and fair rides.

Mark Lovell, Director of the Delta Fair, says the upcoming event will have new rides and attractions.

But what’s being done to make sure the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus doesn’t get worse?

“With our COVID plan and our increased security, I believe everyone can come out and have a good time,” Lovell said.

Top Stories on WREG.com →

Lovell says working recent events in other states has helped his team nail down a COVID-19 protocol plan.

“Everyone inside the building will be required to wear a mask, we suggest a mask on the outside. Plenty of hand sanitizers, social distancing, plenty of sanitation on the equipment,” he said.

He says concession stands will have hand sanitizer, and they’re also adding two portable bathrooms with hand washing stations.

Local health experts encourage everyone to wear a mask around large crowds.

On the security side, Lovell says private security guards, Memphis Police officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will be standing by.

” We have metal detectors, we’re wanding, bag checking everyone, we’re double fencing the entire perimeter,” he said.

A new program called “Twilight” will also be implemented Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 5 p.m. After 5, you must be accompanied by an adult.

The fair starts this Friday and runs through September 12.

For more information click here.