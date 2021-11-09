This page is being updated as new information is released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Frayser Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. on Winston Drive just north of Watkins.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they said in a tweet Tuesday morrning.

Neighbors told WREG they heard several gunshots and said they are common in the neighborhood.

Police said the known suspect fled on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation.