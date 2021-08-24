Locksmith’s warehouse targeted by accused burglar six times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chain-link fence topped with razor wire and a deadbolt wasn’t enough to stop a someone intent on getting inside a locksmith’s storage warehouse six times over the last week.

Warehouse on Vandalia

Police said the burglar was caught on camera breaking into Town & Country Locksmith’s storage building at Vandalia Street and Summer Avenue in Binghampton.

“He broke in Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday, and he broke in twice in one day,” said Bo Bosi, the owner of Town & Country Locksmith on Summer.

The burglar cut a hole through this fence

Bosi said the burglar cut a hole in their fence to get on their property and into the warehouse, where they store safes and other things. He said he left with some big items.

“I don’t know exactly what he’s got because I haven’t taken inventory, but he’s taken some tools, and he stole two motorcycles. We recovered them, but there is a lot of stuff we didn’t recover,” said Bosi.

Bosi said a friend and the owner of the building next to his warehouse confronted the burglary and recorded him on his cell phone.

Police said Jackson was spotted a block from the warehouse that was burglarized

“We actually knew his name, where he was staying, where he was from, and all of that stuff on Thursday,” said Bosi. “He even admitted he stole the motorcycles.”

Police said they arrested RL Jermain Jackson after he was spotted at a liquor store nearby on Summer Avenue. They said Jackson was wearing the same clothing as the burglar in the surveillance video.

“I guess we got lucky because we got a good shot, and we actually caught him in the street,” said Bosi.

Bosi said police were still on the scene Monday night finishing their report when he and a friend saw Jackson, and they were able to take him into custody.

RL Jermain Jackson

Bosi said the surveillance video shows more people may have been involved in some of the break-ins, but so far, police have not released a description of any other suspects. The business owner said he’s just glad Jackson is locked up.

“Hopefully, they keep him in there for a while,” said Bosi.

Police said when they arrested Jackson, he could not give them a statement because he was under the influence of drugs.

He has been charged with burglary of a building and is being held on a $20,000 bond.