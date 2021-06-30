Daughter arrested after elderly woman found covered in bugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after authorities discovered her mother living in, what one first responders described as, “the worst case of neglect he has ever seen.”

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Duke Street on June 16, and found an 85-year-old woman being transported to the hospital by first responders in hazmat suits. They told officers they discovered the woman covered in bugs, urine and feces while lying on a heavily soiled mattress on the floor.

The odor coming from the home was so bad officers could not go inside, the police report noted. The home was also described as being full of trash and in poor condition.

Once at the hospital, doctors said the patient had dementia, pneumonia, was malnourished and had pressure ulcers.

The woman’s daughter, June Harber, identified herself to police as the primary caretaker. She was arrested and charged with aggravated neglect and aggravated abuse.