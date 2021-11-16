MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three people have been charged after police say they robbed, kidnapped and shot at a man they lured through a dating app.

Memphis police were called to meet a man at Methodist North Hospital on Nov. 15 after they said he had been kidnapped.

The man told police he was on a dating app called Mocospace and agreed to meet a woman by the screen name of Sonja at a Cordova apartment complex.

Police said a woman opened the door for the man when he arrived, but once he stepped inside, he was confronted by a man and another woman.

The man told police they two demanded his cell phone, car keys and wallet. When the man refused to hand off his belongings, police said all three suspects began assaulting him.

According to the crime report, all three suspects had handguns. Police said they took his belongings and led him into the parking lot, where he was forced to get in the backseat of a Honda.

As they drove, all three suspects made threats to kill him, police said.

Police said he was driven around and believed they ended up in the Raleigh area until the vehicle stopped.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Around five gunshots were fired towards him as he ran and went to hide, police said.

The man then walked to the hospital where he met with police.

The man identified Jasmine Williams and Trevor Keys as two of the suspects in a photo lineup. The third suspect, Nadia Townsend, went to the precinct, where she admitted to being involved in the incident.

All three of the suspects were charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, acting in concert: aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during dangerous felony.